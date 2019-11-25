Blame Redskins Fans For Making This Pardon My Take Photoshop So Believable By Bobby Burack | Nov 25 2019 Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It's a good morning in Washington, D.C. as the city's football team won a football game against the deeply flawed Detroit Lions yesterday. Though, we shouldn't expect that win to change the reputation of the team's owner Daniel Snyder. Which is why this slick photoshop by the Pardon My Take Twitter account was so believable that several websites cited it.

It's true, some people really are that good on the Adobe Photoshop software.

Wow. A group of Redskins fans in dayglow shirts has had it with Snyder’s incompetence pic.twitter.com/bsgaMJvrTV — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 24, 2019

A tale of the completely broken online sports model, in 3 acts:

- @PardonMyTake posts an obviously photoshopped image of a Redskins fan protest as a joke

- A single (likely overworked) blogger gets fooled

- Content sharing means the false story ends up on 4+ outlets pic.twitter.com/KAoDB0OrWx — Kevin Slane (@kslane) November 25, 2019

It's important that the proper blame gets handed out here. Do not fault the popular podcast, fault Redskins fans (yes, it's still plural). They are the ones that made this believable. And, yes, of course, in a pie chart, Snyder would get 35 percent of the blame for being a terrible NFL owner.

By the way, we need to stop with this narrative that Excel is the most powerful computer program. I have yet to see a spreadsheet cause this type of utter chaos.