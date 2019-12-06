Blake Snell Freaked Out on Twitch Over Tommy Pham Trade By Ryan Phillips | Dec 06 2019 Blake Snell pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays | Bob Levey/Getty Images

Blake Snell does not seem to be happy the Tampa Bay Rays traded Tommy Pham to the San Diego Padres. The Rays traded Pham to the Padres in exchange for Hunter Renfroe and middle infield prospect Xavier Edwards. The Rays lefty ace was streaming on Twitch when he found out and it's safe to say he's not thrilled.

Check this out:

Blake Snell lol pic.twitter.com/sjwTZNU5f6 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) December 6, 2019

In case you missed that, he said, "We gave Pham up for Renfroe and a damn slapd*ck prospect."

Ouch.

Pham was a key part of the Rays over the past two seasons and obviously Snell was a fan of what he brought to the team. He's going to be a big loss.

I have to say, it's going to be a big awkward when Snell's new teammates meet him. Phil Hughes has a great idea though: