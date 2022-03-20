The Big Lead
Blake Snell Has Extensive Thoughts on the Hot Dog/Sandwich Debate

Ryan Phillips
Blake Snell, Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres
Blake Snell, Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Blake Snell is a colorful character and isn't afraid to let others inside his brain. On Sunday we got a deep dive into Snell's psyche, and I'll go ahead and tell you, if you don't think a hot dog is a sandwich, the former Cy Young winner has no time for you.

The San Diego Padres' social media team has been asking players simple yes/no questions on their way to the field during spring training and recording their responses. On Sunday, that questions was "Is a hot dog a sandwich." Most of the players just gave a simple answer (most said "no"), but not Snell. He stopped and gave a dissertation. Then continued to pop back up in the video. It's a great watch.

Check it out:

That was fantastic. Snell is hilarious, but he's also not trying to be funny here. Like, at all. This is just who he is. And we love him for it.

