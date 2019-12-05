Detroit's Bad Boys Would Roll Over In Their Graves If They Saw How Softly Blake Griffin Shoved Giannis By Stephen Douglas | Dec 04 2019

The spirit of the Detroit Bad Boys is alive and well with the 2019-2020 Pistons. During the 3rd quarter of a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown shoved Giainis Antetokounmpo to the ground. Then Blake stepped over Giannis and things got heated as Khris Middleton to explain that they shouldn't have done any of those things.

Blake stepped over Giannis and the Bucks weren't having it ? pic.twitter.com/D5oBIjCycS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2019

There's just something hilarious about this entire "incident." Brown and Griffin both give Giannis the most understate of shoves. So subtle that the referees miss both, but so clearly meant to mess with him. If it were for Brown's involvement, you would think that Griffin was just messing around with a fellow All-Star.

I'm not sure if I'm more amazed that Giannis was able to keep his composure or that he even knew he was pushed.These shoves were so soft the late-80's Pistons would consider them helping Giannis get up. Bill Laimbeer greets his friends more violently. If you ever needed proof that the game has changed, this is it.