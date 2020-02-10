Blake Bortles Selection Made People in Florida Excited About the Jaguars For the First Time in Forever
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Blake Bortles was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft. Blake Bortles is going to play football in Jacksonville which is about two hours away from his hometown of Oviedo, Florida. As you can see from the video below, the people of Oviedo are excited about Bortles playing for the Jaguars. And as you can see from the video above, the people of Jacksonville are also excited. Can you image? There are people in Florida who are excited about the Jaguars. What a crazy state.
RELATED: Blake Bortles’ Girlfriend Appears Genuinely Psyched They’re Headed to Jacksonville
RELATED: Blake Bortles’ Girlfriend Took a Picture With Aaron Murray’s Girlfriend