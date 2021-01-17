Bills Troll Stephen A. Smith on Twitter Over Cold Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs Take
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 17, 2021, 12:47 PM EST
There is perhaps nothing Stephen A. Smith likes more than trolling Cowboys fans on Twitter. Well, today he got a taste of his own medicine from the Bills.
Apparently the Bills social media team never forgets anything and keeps all the receipts because they unearthed a segment of Stephen A. Smith questioning whether Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs would form a dominant partnership together and openly laughed at Smith using his own laugh as the instrument of torment.
Allen and Diggs, of course, formed one of the top QB-WR combos in the NFL this year (likely only behind Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams) and the Bills, of course, are now in the AFC Championship game. Kudos to the Bills social media team for remembering this clip and putting a hilarious response video together. The only missing throwback clip was Smith's legendary "stay off the weed" comment.
Now, in fairness to Smith, this isn't exactly one of his larger foibles. Quite frankly, he didn't seem sold on the argument himself, using the qualifier "I don't know if I'm going to anticipate" before saying Allen and Diggs would be a "matchup nightmare." Not exactly, "Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs won't be good together" stuff right here.
And yet Smith was still wrong and the Bills did put together a funny troll video aimed at him. So far Smith has not responded, but we will make sure to update this if he does.