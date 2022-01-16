Shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick Attended Bills-Patriots
The NFL world was largely robbed of Ryan Fitzpatrick and his glorious beard this year as the journeyman quarterback hurt his hip in Week 1 and ended up losing the entire season to the injury. This combined with the inept play of his Washington Football Team meant that Fitzpatrick didn't have anything to do on Wild Card Weekend.
So he went to Buffalo to support the team that gave him his first real shot in the NFL and cheered on as the Bills put a complete beatdown on the New England Patriots. He was also shirtless for some of the evening, despite temperatures dropping to below zero.
You can take the player out of Bills Mafia but you can never take the Bills Mafia out of the player. Or something.
A lot of demons were excised in the chilly New York weather last night. It was probably nice for Fitzpatrick to see it unfold live. As good as it'll get for the longtime QB without playing in the game himself.