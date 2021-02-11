Bills Mafia Should Jump on the Jessica Pegula Bandwagon
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 11, 2021, 12:11 PM EST
The Bills' record-setting 2020 season ended in the AFC Championship, but Bills Mafia still has one of their own trying to win a title down under.
Jessica Pegula, a Buffalo native and the daughter of Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula, continued her improbable run at the Australian Open Thursday by beating 2011 U.S. Open Champion Samantha Stosur, 6-0, 6-1. That comes on the heels of her upsetting two-time Aussie champion Victoria Azarenka, 7-5, 6-4, on Monday.
It's not a complete shock to see Pegula win in a major considering she is ranked 61st in the world. But this is only the second time she's reached the third round of a major in her career and she has her best chance to advance yet. She faces Kristina Mladenovic, who she beat a few weeks ago, on Saturday.
After crushing Stosur, Pegula showed the Bills and Sabres some love.
Bills Mafia is known for being the most passionate fanbase in the NFL. With no football to watch for 11-plus months, it's time to translate that excitement to the hardcourt.