Bills' Dane Jackson Taken Off the Field in an Ambulance After Being Hit By a Teammate
Dane Jackson was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the first half of the Tennessee Titans - Buffalo Bills game on Monday Night Football. Jackson, a Bills cornerback, had tackled Tennessee's Treylon Burks when teammate Tremaine Edmunds dove at Burks, missed, and got Jackson right in the helmet. Jackson's head and neck were wrenched back.
Video of what is presumed to be a very serious injury is below.
Jackson's facemask was removed and he was put on a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance. The hit was extremely awkward, but Jackson reportedly has movement in all his extremeties. Hopefully, the news continues in that direct.
Jackson, 26, is in his third season out of Pittsburgh. We will update when we can.
WARNING: This contains what could be a graphic injury.