Bills-Cowboys Thanksgiving Ratings Were Enormous

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 29 2019

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts following the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One would expect yesterday's Thanksgiving extravaganza between the Bills and Cowboys to have rated well. Thanksgiving viewership is always high, and the Cowboys are the NFL's biggest draw by a significant margin. Nonetheless, the numbers released by CBS are quite high:

To put into context how many viewers this is is, it would have ranked as the 5th highest total of any TV program in 2018; last year on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys had 30.5 million viewers for their game against the Skins.

It's fascinating to think about how high this number could/would have gotten if the game had been closer late.