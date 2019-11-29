Bills-Cowboys Thanksgiving Ratings Were Enormous By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 29 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One would expect yesterday's Thanksgiving extravaganza between the Bills and Cowboys to have rated well. Thanksgiving viewership is always high, and the Cowboys are the NFL's biggest draw by a significant margin. Nonetheless, the numbers released by CBS are quite high:

.@NFLonCBS Delivers Most-Watched Thanksgiving Day Game on CBS in 27 yearshttps://t.co/7asRUL9Q4C pic.twitter.com/G9PwS2MqIn — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 29, 2019

To put into context how many viewers this is is, it would have ranked as the 5th highest total of any TV program in 2018; last year on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys had 30.5 million viewers for their game against the Skins.

It's fascinating to think about how high this number could/would have gotten if the game had been closer late.