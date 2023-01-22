Bills-Bengals Looks Awesome in the Snow
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals today with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line. The weather gods smiled upon viewers and sent a storm system to upstate New York, giving us snow for the playoff game.
It looks awesome.
The pictures are just as cool:
It really is perfect. There's enough snow to coat the ground and give everything that wintery ambiance, but not a total snowstorm that would impact the quality of play.
What a day to watch some football.