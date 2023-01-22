The Big Lead
Bills-Bengals Looks Awesome in the Snow

Liam McKeone
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow / Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals today with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line. The weather gods smiled upon viewers and sent a storm system to upstate New York, giving us snow for the playoff game.

It looks awesome.

The pictures are just as cool:

Stefon Diggs
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills / Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages
Joe Burrow
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills / Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages
Josh Allen
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills / Cooper Neill/GettyImages

It really is perfect. There's enough snow to coat the ground and give everything that wintery ambiance, but not a total snowstorm that would impact the quality of play.

What a day to watch some football.

