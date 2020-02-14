Bill Walton Threw Mark Jackson's Notes on the Floor
By Kyle Koster | Feb 14 2020
Bill Walton is beloved by an overwhelming majority and seen as entirely exasperating by a select few. But all can agree he's a true original in possession of a brain scholars will study for centuries to come. ESPN's announcer crossover event placed Mark Jackson between Walton and Dave Pasch at the Colorado-Oregon game last night.
Jackson came prepared. Walton came prepared for chaos.
Coming out of halftime, Walton helpfully threw all of Jackson's stats and game notes on the floor before offering the type of analysis you'd hear some cranky sourdough muttering under his breath will sitting alone atop a high school's rickety bleachers.
And yet it was sort of endearing. This is Walton's gift.
It was a good few seconds of television. It would have been greatly improved, however, if Jackson had been quick with a "mama, there goes those notes" or "hands down, plans down" quip. Maybe next time, if there is a next time.
Walton would want us all to live in the moment and not worry about the future.