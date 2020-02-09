Bill Walton Drops Another Trojan Reference in XFL Promo, Asks What Sport It Is
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 09 2020
Bill Walton and Dave Pasch worked Saturday's UCLA - Arizona game. Since ABC has XFL rights and this is XFL opening weekend, the pair needed to shoehorn an XFL promo into the broadcast. Rather than do a classic read, Pasch just asked Walton to read the names and make some noises. It was everything you would expect.
I count Walton getting through five of the eight team names before throwing on in later. He also included a random Trojans reference which in itself is a reference to himself on Thursday. Still, the highlight of the clip had to be Walton earnestly asking "what sport is that." Apparently XFL fever has not reached the Walton household.