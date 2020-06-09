'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Trailer Slightly Jarring, Mostly Excellent
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 09 2020
The first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music was released this morning. The film follows Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their titular roles for the first time since 1991. The actors careers have taken slightly diverging paths since the first two films, but hopefully the film is... excellent. *Guitar solo*
The final sequel in the trilogy has apparently taken a decade to actually make, but the wait is over on August 21st. Who knows if they'll even bother with theaters at that point.
If you had a time machine telephone booth, your past selves would not believe what's going on in the future. Obviously, you'd be thrilled that they made a third Bill & Ted movie, but the idea of waiting for it to come out on VHS would be quite bogus.