Bill Simmons: Zion Williamson Is Over 300 Pounds, Per Reliable Source
By Liam McKeone | Feb 24 2020
Zion Williamson has been everything everyone has expected and more in the first dozen games of his career. He's averaging 22.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 28 minutes per contest and generally looks like the strongest, most athletic guy on the floor more often than not.
One of the very few negative talking points about Williamson that has followed him to the NBA is the matter of his weight. Williamson has the athleticism of a guard and the weight of a center packed into a power forward's body. Nobody fits the freak of nature label quite like Williamson, so the fact that he was listed at 6'7" and 285 pounds heading into the draft isn't nearly the concern it would be for other, less freakish players. Still, after missing half of his rookie campaign with knee issues, it will remain a hot topic when discussing the exciting rookie's future.
Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo touched upon Williamson in the latest BS Podcast released on Monday. While talking about how fun it would be for the Pelicans to make the playoffs and face off against the Lakers in the first round, Simmons said he heard from a "reliable source" that Williamson is currently over 300 pounds (timestamp at 1:46:30).
For Williamson to be doing what he's doing at over 300 pounds would be nothing less than otherworldly. But, with the caveat that I am not a doctor, weighing in at over 300 pounds doesn't seem like a recipe for long-term health. Boban Marjanovic is the heaviest non-two-way player in the NBA with a listed weight of 291, and he's nine inches taller than Williamson.
Even only 12 games into his career, health seems to be the only factor that would prevent Williamson from reaching his full potential. Hopefully it doesn't get in the way.