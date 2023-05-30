TNT Caught Sad Bill Simmons in the Crowd During the Boston Celtics Game 7 Loss to Miami
The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics, 103-84, on Monday night to win the Eastern Conference Finals and advance to the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The Celtics lost the first three games of the series, but became the fourth team in NBA history to come back and force a Game 7, only to get embarrassed at home by an eight-seed.
One fan in attendance to watch the Celtics season end in disappointment was former Boston resident Bill Simmons. The founder of The Ringer was caught by the TNT cameras straight up not having a good time as the game slipped away from the Celtics.
It's going to be a long walk back to the podcast studio.
UPDATE: The Miami Heat social media team has gotten involved.