Bill Simmons: NBA Shooting for July 25th Start to Playoffs, Christmas Tip-Off For Next Season
By Stephen Douglas | May 26 2020
Bill Simmons has become increasingly optimistic about the return of the NBA season over the last two weeks. On his latest podcast with Ryen Russillo, Simmons floated some target dates that he had heard the NBA is currently looking at as they attempt to finish the 2019-2020 season.
Here are the key dates, as long as nothing weird happens.
July 25 - Playoffs begin
September 20 - Game 7 of the NBA Finals
September 24/September 25 - NBA Draft
October 1 - Free agency begins
December 25 - '20/'21 NBA season tips off
Simmons doesn't have a firm restart date for the season, or any specific details about the number of teams who will return or the exact format for determining the final playoff teams, but it sounds like the NBA is considering just about every possibility. That's where Adam Silver upsetting people will come into play.
If the NBA can hit all these targets, it would be tremendous. Simmons didn't mention any testing or safety measures, but that's on the NBA once they get a plan in motion. He's just here to relay the possibilities.