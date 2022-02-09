Bill Simmons Thinks Being an NBA Point Guard Is Just Like Being a Podcast Host
Bill Simmons often has some galaxy brain moments where stuff comes out of his mouth and you wonder how on earth he got there. One of those moments occurred during the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast when he compared being a true NBA point guard to being a podcast host.
Yeah, that's a thing that actually happened.
The clip is below:
Yes Bill, hosting a podcast with you and three other people on it during the Zoom era is just like being an NBA point guard. You nailed it, buddy. The crazy part is, there wasn't a hint of irony in that statement. He's not making a joke, he genuinely believes that is the case.
Simmons has built his brand over the years step by step. He's worked hard, created two media empires (Grantland and The Ringer) and been wildly successful. But comparing hosting a podcast with multiple people to running an NBA offense is ludicrous.
This is what we've come to expect from Bill over the years. This is the same guy who truly believed the Milwaukee Bucks should hire him as their general manager.