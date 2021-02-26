Bill Simmons Loves LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 26, 2021, 6:52 PM EST
Bill Simmons has a new favorite League Pass team and it's none other than LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. He revealed his pick to Zach Lowe on the latest episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast.
Check out the segment on the Hornets below:
Clearly Bill didn't pay attention to me before the draft when I anointed Ball the best player in his class, because he wasn't sold on the kid and is currently eating his words. At least he's admitting he was dead wrong about the youngest of LaVar's kids.
Ball has been on a tear lately and he's only getting better. We've highlighted it before, but the he's adapted well to life in the NBA and is proving his doubters wrong. So far in 11 February games Ball is averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. Perhaps even more impressive is his 40.8 percent mark from 3-point range.
LaMelo has made the Hornets a lot of fun to watch. So much so that even Simmons has climbed about the train.