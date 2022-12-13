Bill Simmons Got Dunked on Asking Eli Manning a Question About the Helmet Catch
Bill Simmons was a guest on the latest edition of the Monday Night Football Manningcast. Simmons appeared during the second quarter of the New England Patriots - Arizona Cardinals game and had an entertaining back and forth with the two quarterbacks who have probably caused him the most football frustration over the last couple decades.
The Manning(s) - Brady rivalry came up early and often. Eventually Simmons asked Eli what his favorite hold was on the Helmet Catch play. Without missing a beat, Eli responded, "It was Tyree holding the ball on his helmet."
Peyton immediatley credited his brother for an expert comeback and it really was a great comeback. Kind of like what the Giants did in Super Bowl XLII.