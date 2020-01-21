Last Week, Bill Simmons Considered Wanting to Start a Playoff Team With Derrick Henry Over Patrick Mahomes
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 21 2020
I was sitting on my couch, minding my own business, as the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz rolled through their funniest things of the sports weekend. Stugotz's contribution to the weekly segment was laughing about how Bill Simmons had said he'd rather start an NFL playoff team with Derrick Henry than Patrick Mahomes.
I had to hear this take for myself, and Simmons ... didn't quite say that he would, but he did broach the idea, which is still mildly insane. On his podcast with Cousin Sal, Simmons said the first pick of players remaining in the playoffs would have to be Mahomes, Sal brought up Henry, and Simmons proceeded to make the case for the Titans running back:
It's obviously easy to say with the benefit of hindsight that this was a wild take, but I'm pretty sure I would've thought the same had I heard it last week.