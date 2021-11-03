Bill Simmons Calls Aaron Rodgers 'A Classic Narcissist'
Bill Simmons went on Wednesday's edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and heaved a large bomb in Aaron Rodgers' direction. Simmons claimed the Green Bay Packers quarterback is a diva and a "classic narcissist."
Here's the segment where he joined Cowherd and went after Rodgers:
I mean, it's hard to argue with what Simmons is getting at here. Rodgers does seem to blame a lot of other people for his problems. The fact that he lied about being vaccinated is just another brick in that wall. And please don't split hairs here, he knew exactly what he was saying during that press conference when he claimed he was "immunized." Hey Aaron? No, you weren't.
Rodgers is a really smart guy who understands how things work, which is why the last year has been so disappointing for so many.