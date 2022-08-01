Roundup: Bill Russell Dies at 88; Deebo Samuel Gets Massive Extension; England Wins Women's Euro Title
NBA legend Bill Russell died at 88 ... A look back at the origins and inspiration of "Murder She Wrote" ... Joseph Quinn got to jam with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza ... Sylvester Stallone speaks out against the producers of the Drago spin-off ... Unsealed documents from Depp - Heard trial paint a darker picture ... "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols died at 89 ... Kentucky flooding is set to get worse ... Someone in Illinois won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot ... Jon Favreau argued against killing Iron Man in "Avengers: Endgame" ... "DC League of Super-Pets" won the box office this weekend ... Jacob deGrom set for season debut on Tuesday ... Tony Finau rolled at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ... England won the first women's Euro title ... 49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to massive, three-year extension ...
Trailer released for Amazon's A League of Their Own series.
Tony Hawk sang Goldfinger's 'Superman' with a Tony Hawk video game soundtrack cover band.
Well this was quite a decision.
Trick Daddy -- "Sugar" (feat. Cee-Lo and Ludacris)