Roundup: Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce; Anya Taylor-Joy to Host SNL; Dustin May Needs Tommy John Surgery
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce ... Joe Biden raises cap on refugees ... Number of unaccompanied children held by Border Patrol drops 88 percent ... Facebook to make Donald Trump decision this week ... Computer chip shortage could last a year ... Reaching herd immunity unlikely in the United States ... LA Times names Kevin Merida executive editor ... Lumber prices break records ... Anya Taylor-Joy to host "Saturday Night Live" season finale ... "Succession" casts Alexander Skarsgard for Season 3 ... Andrew Cuomo says Broadway can reopen on May 19 ... Robert Horry graduated from Alabama ... Dustin May to undergo Tommy John surgery ... Russell Westbrook went off Monday night ... The Bears shockingly released Charles Leno ... Terry Bradshaw called Aaron Rodgers "dumber than a box of rocks" ...
What's next for potential college football expansion? [Sports Illustrated]
The making of fake bands and their very real fans [The Ringer]
Millions are saying no to the vaccines. What are they thinking? [The Atlantic]
Post-draft NFL power rankings [FanSided]
The Patriots should not start Mac Jones over Cam Newton [The Big Lead]
Tyler Glasnow's premature strikeout strut was something:
A classic Saturday Night Live sketch:
I can't stop watching Rusty rank beers but the Four Lokos were a step too far:
Velvet Revolver -- "Slither"
Matthew Sweet -- "Sick of Myself"