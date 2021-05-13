Bill de Blasio Eats Shake Shack For Breakfast in Performance of a Lifetime
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a press conference on Thursday morning aimed at coaxing even more residents of his city into getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. To amplify Shake Shack's incentive to give free food to double-vaxxed New Yorkers, de Blasio chowed down on some crinkle-cut fries and a rather tasty A.M. burger. And while the description alone may bring a wry smile, the footage is way better than expected.
For whatever reason de Blasio's line-reading and general demeanor elevated the performance to a whole new level. If he were reading for a role – hell, any role – they would have canceled call-backs and given him the job right on the spot. Mid-bite probably.
The sound effects. The DeNiro-esque ability to become 20 times more compelling while eating something. As close to not caring about a single thing a normal politician can wonder in public. Infinitely rewatchable.
Which makes one wonder: would chowing down during all press conferences make public figures instantly more relatable? Something to ponder. The downside would be the inevitable meme-ification but even that isn't all bad. All funny press is better than bad press.