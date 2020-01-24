Bill Clinton Had Conversations With LeBron James and Anthony Davis After the Lakers Beat the Nets in Brooklyn
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 23 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets, 128-113, on TNT Thursday night. President Bill Clinton was sitting courtside to watch the Lakers pull away in the second half with a 26-2 run. After the game Anthony Davis and LeBron James both got to speak with Clinton. All three parties seemed to really enjoy their conversations.
If you're a famous person looking to get an audience with LeBron James in New York City, you do it in Brooklyn. When LeBron James met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, he did it at a Nets game. When LeBron and AD are chatting with former presidents, they do it in Brooklyn. It's good that there's a professional basketball team in the city so these meetings can take place.
Meanwhile, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal roasted Kenny Smith back in the studio saying that Clinton wouldn't know who he was.