Roundup: Bill Clinton to Remain in Hospital; Jessica Chastain Demanded Oscar Isaac Go Nude; Russell Wilson to IR
Bill Clinton to remain in hospital ... More than 90 snakes found under Northern California home ... Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 Capitol riot ... Dow jumps 380 points Friday ... FDA panel unanimously approved Johnson & Johnson booster shots ... Retail sales are on the rise ... British lawmaker dies after being stabbed ... "Halloween Kills" had a solid box office debut ... Bo Burnham ruled ineligible for comedy category at Grammys ... Jessica Chastain demanded Oscar Isaac to go nude too ... Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 ... Seahawks place Russell Wilson on injured reserve ... Christian McCaffrey to miss Week 6 ... North Carolina lands five-star Simeon Wilcher ...
