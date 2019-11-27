Bill Callahan Says An Analytics Department 'Could Be A Good Idea' By William Pitts | Nov 27 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are a cosmic joke. They've gone through a coaching change, a quarterback change and contract dispute after contract dispute, and that's just in the past four months. That has all led to a dismal 2-9 start. Even when they win, fans can't be bothered to turn up.

This quote from interim head coach Bill Callahan, gathered from NBC Sports Washington reporter J.P. Finlay, may point to one of the organization's deeper problems.

Bill Callahan says the Redskins don’t have an analytics department but it could be a good idea — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 27, 2019

By contrast, the Baltimore Ravens have stepped up their use of analytics, which has led to more aggressive play-calling by head coach John Harbaugh -- particularly on fourth down calls. Washington and Baltimore are close geographically, yet worlds apart when it comes to playing modern football. The Ravens are on a seven-game winning streak and now sit at 9-2, first place in the AFC North.

Yeah, maybe it would be a good idea for Washington to join the 21st century.