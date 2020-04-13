Bill Belichick Preparing for Virtual NFL Draft By Learning New Buttons and Things to Click On
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 13 2020
Bill Belichick spoke with the media today for the first time since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick was not interested in reliving the past, calling his time with Brady, "water under the bridge." So what did Belichick want to talk about? Technology, of course. Only today, he wasn't here to talk about MyFace, YourFace, or InstaFace. Instead, Belichick is learning to use many of the computer's buttons.
Buttons. Clicking. Slow down, coach! He'll be getting people excited about a possible reunion by Liking Gronk's latest SnapFace before you know it.
On a more serious note, the rest of the NFL is absolutely screwed. Belichick has been winning Super Bowls for two decades without knowing absolutely anything about what is or isn't on the internet. Now he's learning a new thing to click on. Every. Damn. Day.
Bill started at the bottom of the Internet, now he's extremely online. By the time the actual NFL Draft rolls around, Belichick will be using a Zoom background.