Bill Belichick: "Talk to the geniuses that are online. I don't know. MyFace, YourFace, InstantFace"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Bill Belichick was asked about the leaked Johnny Manziel scouting report that Bro Bible published on Friday. Belichick didn’t dispute the validity of the report and explained that what’s going on online is none of his concern. And he isn’t even sure if he saw this particular Manziel paper because there is so damn much of it. 10,000 pages by his estimation. Via WEEI:
“There’€™s no way I can sit up here and tell you that I’ve read it all. I’ve read a fraction of it. But we have a ton of information on all the players that are in the draft. What’€™s online, you should go talk to the geniuses that are online. I don’€™t know. MyFace, YourFace, InstantFace. Go talk to whoever you want that does that stuff. I don’€™t know.”
This is how you respond to allegations of leaked documents. You know how much paperwork the Patriots have floating around? If you want to win football games, you don’t concern yourself with every little paper floating around the office. Besides, video is much more important in today’s NFL.
