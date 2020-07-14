Bill Belichick Spotted Shooting a Subway Commercial
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 14 2020
Bill Belichick is staying busy during the NFL offseason. After landing Cam Newton for peanuts two weeks ago, the New England Patriots head coach is still hard at work. On Tuesday, he was spotted filming a commercial for Subway.
Check this out:
Belichick is clearly branching out to keep his career options open. If this whole NFL thing doesn't work out he'll need a backup plan.
The first thought that came to mind for us was what did we think he ordered? Editor-in-Chief Brian Giuffra believes Belichick went with something standard like a Turkey Club, while resident New Englander Liam McKeon believes it was a Spicy Italian with hots. I'm guessing Bill is a classic B.L.T. guy.