Bill Belichick Apologizes to Reporters For Snippy Answers After Colts Game: 'It's Not Your Fault'
The New England Patriots lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday evening. It was a well-played game by the Colts, who were aided by a horde of uncharacteristic mistakes by the Patriots. Seasoned reporters and veteran viewers of Bill Belichick's postgame press conferences knew what they were in for after that kind of game. Belichick is not a pleasant man when his team beats themselves. He has earned a bit of a reputation for that kind of thing.
Predictably, he was irritable and kept his answers brief on Saturday night. But in a shocking sequence of events, Belichick began his Monday morning press conference by apologizing to the media for how he acted.
"And the Grinch's heart grew three sizes that day..."
It is objectively a good thing for Belichick to do this. Just because his team sucked on the field doesn't mean he needs to act like every reporter asking him questions is a personal enemy of his. Even if that can be entertaining sometimes.
It is 60 degrees in December and Bill Belichick is apologizing to reporters. The end of days!