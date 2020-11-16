Bill Belichick Reacting to an Official's Explanation is an Excellent Meme Template
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 15, 2020, 11:12 PM EST
Bill Belichick is the subject of a new reaction meme after a heated interaction with an official during the New England Patriots - Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday Night Football. Following a play in the third quarter, Belichick asked for an explanation from down judge Sara Thomas. Unsurprisingly, Belichick did not like whatever heard and reacted accordingly. Two perfectly captured before and after images make an excellent meme.
Thomas, in her sixth season, was the first woman to ever officiate a playoff game. That's a great accomplishment, but this is probably her legacy now. And there's nothing wrong with that.