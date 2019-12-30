Bill Belichick Had Another Uncomfortable Press Conference Moment Following the Pats Loss to the Dolphins By Stephen Douglas | Dec 29 2019 Bill Belichick after the Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins. | Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots in Week 17, 27-24. The game ended with the Patriots throwing a bunch of haphazard laterals trying to recreate the magic of the Stanford Band Play. It did not work, so Bill Belichick was not interested in breaking it down for reporters.

no one does awkward silence like Belichick pic.twitter.com/J1BUPBxlWf — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) December 29, 2019

The question was asked awkwardly and Belichick met it with icy silence before asking the reporter to repeat the question. Before he finished, Belichick said, "It's our last play. We're trying to find a way to score." Then more silence. Classic Belichick.

Here's the play in question.

What a torturous final play for the Patriots. Desperation latterals against the Dolphins has to be insufferable. pic.twitter.com/5P0F22ZoOG — Nick Mattioli (@nmattioli12) December 29, 2019

With two seconds left on the clock and the ball at their own 37, the Patriots were forced to throw short and try a bunch of laterals. By the time the Dolphins recovered the ball to end the game, they were at the 38. Tom Brady was heavily involved and was lucky to escape unscathed.

With the loss, the Patriots miss out on a first round bye.