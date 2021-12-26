Bill Belichick Is in No Mood To Discuss His New Year's Resolutions
The New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at home on Sunday. It was a really disappointing effort from the Pats, who dropped their second in a row, fell to 9-6 and are now behind the Bills for the AFC East title. After the game, Bill Belichick was not in the mood for nonsense.
During the postgame press conference and incredibly bold reporter asked Belichick if he wanted to share any of his New Year's resolutions with her audience. It went about as well as you'd expect.
I mean, wow. He could not possibly be more annoyed.
How could that reporter possibly think asking that question in that situation would end well? Belichick is prickly after blowout wins, he is positively unpleasant to reporters after losses.
It's yet another hilarious Belichick press conference moment.