Bill Belichick Was Once a Resident of Loserville By Kyle Koster | Dec 12 2019 Bill Belichick and Drew Bledsoe | DAVID MAXWELL/Getty Images

Boston was once a cursed city. That one kid from the championship parades never had to live through this hell. The widespread losing ensnared the New England Patriots, who didn't stand out as a standout franchise -- even in Bill Belichick's first season there. Ergo, a newspaper cover like this was perfectly reasonable 19 years ago today.

From all-seeing Darren Rovell:

Throwback Thursday: The cover of the Patriot Ledger, 19 years ago today in Boston.



Since then:



Pats won in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 & 2018.



Red Sox won in 2004, 2007, 2013 & 2018.



Bruins won in 2011.



Celtics won in 2008. pic.twitter.com/62NMQVEqMe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 12, 2019

Wow. There are freezing cold takes and there are ones so cold that they will burn your hand like a beaker of liquid nitrogen. The thought bubble from the hooded one wishing he'd stayed with the New York Jets is a nice cherry on the top, too.

Credit where credit is due: neither Rick Pitino, Jimy Williams or Mike Keenan found any meaningful long-term success in the city. Seventy-five percent is good free-throw shootin' and prognosticating if you ask me.