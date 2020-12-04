Massachusetts Newspaper Editorial Argues Governor Should Appoint Bill Belichick to U.S. Senate
By Kyle Koster | Dec 4, 2020, 11:34 AM EST
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's name has been rumored as one that's going to find itself on the masthead of Joe Biden's administration. If that does happen, there will be an opening for Charlie Baker, the Republican governor of the state, to appoint a new person to the U.S. Senate until a special election can be held. Writing for the Lowell Sun today, Peter Lucas surveys the long view and suggests that a certain local celebrity would be perfect for the role.
Bill Belichick.
Why? Lucas has a very specific reason.
Coach Belichick comes to mind as a worthy replacement because he is one of the few well-known public figures to urge the U.S. to act against increasingly dictatorial Turkey, as well as Azerbaijan, for their recent attack on Armenia.
Belichick, who is of Croatian descent, does have a rather extensive history on the topic. His aforementioned comments came two weeks ago. And really, any time he actually speaks on something is newsworthy because it's a deviation from us typical grunting and condescension.
Writes Lucas:
If you are from Croatia, or Bosnia or any other provinces that broke away from the former Serbian dominated Yugoslavia during the terrible ethnic based mass killings in the 1990s, you know all about ethnic cleansing. Belichick knows. Outside of Sen. Eddie Markey, who issued a two-paragraph statement, which was ignored, everybody else has been silent. Except for Belichick. Send him to Washington.
Now, it's an important issue. But using it as literally the only reason to name him to the U.S. Senate is some global brain stuff. The good people of Massachusetts have more pressing priorities when it comes to their representation. That's not a controversial political statement. It's an obvious fact.
But let's just pretend for a minute that this happens. A governor proactively removing Belichick from his Patriots coaching position sounds a lot like a governor who is actively trying to lose a re-election campaign. Although, having to sift through Belichick's politics at great length would be a fun time.
More importantly, working in the senate seems like the exact opposite of what Belichick would want to do with his post-coaching career. Talk about a place where it's hard to be left alone. You think he's going to want to have Manu Raju peppering him with questions every day? Hell no.
In this one case, and one case only, it might be best to stick to sports.