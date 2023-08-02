Bill Belichick Eloquently Breaks Down Patriots QB Competition
Bill Belichick is a man of few words, in fact, he might be the most tight-lipped person in the history of professional sports. That held true on Tuesday when he was asked about Mac Jones' status as the New England Patriots' quarterback and if there was competition for the position. Belichick was eloquent as always in response.
Check it out:
Thanks, Bill. That really helped.
I can't imagine being a Patriots beat writer. I mean, what do you have to say here? Belichick is basically unquotable. Which, of course, is the entire reason he does this.
As for Jones, he's entering his third season and the fact that there are even questions about his status in New England tell you all you need to know. The former first-rounder completed 65. percent of his passes in 2022 for 2,997 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. HIs passer rating (84.8) and QBR (36.1) were not great and didn't inspire much confidence in his NFL future.
Bailey Zappe will be his backup. We'll see if he provides any competition.