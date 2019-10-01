Bill Belichick Knows How Hard It Will Be to Beat Redskins and Their Stellar Three Quarterbacks By Bobby Burack | Oct 01 2019

Bill Belichick and his 4-0 team with a next level defense are up for the ultimate task in Week 5: the Washington Redskins. Belichick spoke about the daunting matchup today and how he will hopefully be ready for their "good" quarterback group.

Bill Belichick says the Patriots are focused on being ready for all 3 Redskins quarterbacks. He adds 'they all look pretty good' — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2019

Belichick on Redskins offense: "It's a very well balanced offense...Very well designed"



28th ranked offense. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2019

It's a little unclear what he means by saying "all three" have looked pretty good. Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins only add up to two. And neither have looked "pretty good." In fact, Haskins looked horrific this past Sunday and maybe the worst player of the entire week. With that said, Belichick is the greatest football coach of all-time. So, if he thinks three have played, and all three have played well, the smart move is to question why we don't also see it that way. I now agree all three have looked pretty darn good.

If we want to look at this from a fantasy football angle, those with the Patriots defense may want to seriously consider benching it this week and this week only.

Most importantly, we need to call out the fools in Vegas for thinking New England should be favored by 15.5 against this very balanced, and very well designed offense. Just head-scratching.