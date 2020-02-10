Bill Belichick Has the Best Record Against the Spread of All NFL Coaches Since 1978
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Football Perspective’s Chase Stuart crunched the numbers for how all NFL coaches have fared against the spread since 1978. Bill Belichick’s teams have covered 40 more times than not, and the next best record in that regard is Bill Walsh at 30 games over .500. They’re followed by Dick Vermeil, Tom Coughlin, and Marty Schottenheimer who are all tied at +23. Using that measurement, Bum Philips (-17), Joe Walton (-16), and Mike Martz (-15) were the three worst.
By winning percentage, Bruce Arians, Mike McCoy, and Jim Harbaugh are highest while Marc Trestman, Gus Bradley, and Rob Chudzinski were lowest — so, by that metric, five of the six on the poles were only head coaches in 2013.
The whole chart is worth a look.
Related: Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Linda Holliday Hit the Gym. Hard.
Related: Bill Belichick Wore Bizarre Cut-Off T-Shirts and Short Shorts in This 1992 Video
Related: Mike McQueary Threw a Suspicious Late TD Pass to Cover Spread in 1995 Blowout