Astoundingly, Bill Belichick is At Gronk's Super Bowl Party in Miami
By Liam McKeone | Feb 01 2020
While Bill Belichick comes off as a grumbling, Very Serious football robot during all of his press conferences, he's still just a normal dude. Or at least that's what everyone who's spent time with him inside the building says. He doesn't like to show it, but Belichick does do human things like laugh and joke and have fun with his friends.
Knowing all this, it's still shocking that Belichick made an appearance at Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl party down in Miami on Saturday. And he even broke out the colorful shirt for the occasion!
Pastel looks good on you, Bill!
I, for one, was wondering what Belichick would be up to after having a free February for the first time since 2015. Showing up to hang out at Gronk's (probably) debauchery-filled extravaganza is not what I would have guessed.
Now we just need a video of him breaking it down on the dance floor with Gronk, or better yet, of him doing a keg stand. Then Super Bowl week, and indeed my life, will be complete.