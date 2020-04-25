Bill Belichick Rewards Dog With Treat After Drafting Josh Uche
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 24 2020
Bill Belichick is running the New England Patriots' 2020 NFL Draft from his home with his husky on Friday night. After the Patriots traded up and selected Michigan linebacker Josh Uche with the 60th pick the draft, Belichick was clearly happy and slipped the dog a treat.
Check this out:
Clearly Bill is happy with his draft partner for the evening and was rewarding it for the hard work it has put in.
Earlier in the day people flipped out when the camera in Belichick's draft room clicked on and the dog was the only one in the room:
I think we can all safely admit to liking Bill's dog more than him. And that's anything but an insult.