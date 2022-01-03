Bill Belichick Delighted By Reporter's Child
Try to think of the last time you saw Bill Belichick smile. Really think hard about this one. Well, we can reset the clock because the New England Patriots head coach had a pure moment of joy on Monday.
During his press availability, Belichick was asked a question by NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. As Perry asked about Kristian Wilkerson being activated, his young child was making noise in the background. The usually stern Belichick cracked a smile and was loving it.
Ah, the joys of working from home.
Honestly, as this was happening live I was expecting Belichick to be annoyed, instead he seemed tickled by the entire situation. He was even, dare I said, magnanimous?
It was one of those really fun, unexpected moments you get during an NFL season. For once, Belichick genuinely seemed to be enjoying himself. A rare occurrence that only seems to happen in the five minutes before and after he hoists the Lombardi Trophy.