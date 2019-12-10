Biggest Losers From Week 14 of the 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Dec 10 2019 Drew Brees and Sean Payton | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After a two-week absence, our regularly-scheduled NFL biggest losers post is back! It was a crazy slate of games in Week 14, so without further adieu, here's a look at the biggest bummers from the NFL this past week.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints played in one of the best games of the year on Sunday but couldn't hold on to a late lead and lost 48-46. While there's still a chance for New Orleans to get home-field advantage throughout the postseason, it's far more unlikely now. When you factor in a few of the officiating blunders the Saints have dealt with this season, it has to sting that they may miss out on playing in front of their home crowd when it matters.

Baker Mayfield

Even when the Cleveland Browns win, they lose. During a 27-19 win over the Bengals, Baker Mayfield completed just 11 of 24 passes for 192 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. On the season Mayfield is completing just 59.2 percent of his passes, with 15 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He's been terrible this season and his game-breaking weapon -- Odell Beckham Jr. -- is hinting that he wants out of town. Things aren't getting better and something massive needs to change in Cleveland.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts lost again on Sunday, dropping to 6-7 and falling even further out of the playoff race. The Tennessee Titans are surging in the AFC South and the Houston Texans are clearly better than the Colts. Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers was one Indianapolis had to have, and Tampa Bay stole it.

The Colts gave up a ridiculous 542 yards to the Bucs, including 467 through the air. You can't win late in an NFL season giving up that kind of yardage. The loss to Tampa may have been it for the Colts this season.

Houston Texans

A week after beating the Patriots, the Texans had the seemingly easy task of taking on the Denver Broncos at home. Instead of rolling up a big win, Houston got hammered. At one point in the third quarter, the Texans trailed 38-3 before they scored three touchdowns to make the final line look more respectable. Don't be fooled, it was a beatdown.

The Texans are 8-5 and still on top in the AFC South, but every one of their fans should be wildly concerned that rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns against them.

Josh Allen

Josh Allen and the Bills had a real chance to take down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and put themselves among the AFC's elite teams. It didn't happen, as the Ravens won 24-17 and Allen's woeful performance was incredibly damaging.

Allen completed just 17 of 39 passes for 146 yards, with a touchdown and a fumble lost. His QBR was a terrible 14.3 and his passer rating was an ugly 62.6. That's not good enough to win big games in the NFL.

Allen has been better this season, but his QBR of 43.5 ranks 25th in the NFL and his completion percentage of 59.8 ranks 32nd of 33 quarterbacks who qualify. He has to be better if he's going to be true franchise quarterback.

New England Patriots

For the second week in a row, the Patriots lost a game they could have won. Yes, a few calls went against them and there's no excuse for that, but Tom Brady and company need to be better throughout the game. The team's offense is still stagnant and three weeks from the postseason it needs to get better in a hurry.

Then there's the videotaping incident that is currently rocking the league. There may be an innocent explanation for why the Patriots had a video guy recording the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline, but it's a terrible look for a franchise known for bending (and even breaking) the rules.