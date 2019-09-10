Biggest Losers From Week 1 of 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Sep 10 2019

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. After all the madness we got from the weekend, here is our look at the biggest losers from the first week of NFL action.

Melvin Gordon

Hoo boy, did Melvin Gordon lose some money on Sunday. In place of the holdout running back, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson played really well. Ekeler totaled 154 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, while Jackson added 61 on six touches. All-in-all the Chargers rushed for 125 yards on 21 carries.

The Chargers were largely unimpressive in their Week 1 overtime win over the Colts, but the running game wasn’t a problem.

Lamar Jackson haters

Lamar Jackson had a true coming-out party on Sunday. He completed 17-of-20 passes for 324 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. His Ravens whipped the Dolphins 59-10 and he only ran the ball three times for six yards. As Jackson said in the post-game press conference, “Not bad for a running back.”

Pittsburgh Steelers

What the hell was that? The Steelers waltzed into Week 1 looking to make a statement against the defending Super Bowl champions and laid an egg. The Patriots absolutely housed the Steelers 33-3 as Pittsburgh couldn’t get anything done on offense and had no answers for Tom Brady and company on defense. It was an absolute disaster.