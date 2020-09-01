Dan Patrick: Big Ten Targeting Oct. 10 Start Date If Safety Measures Can Be Passed
By Liam McKeone | Sep 01 2020
The circumstances surrounding the Big Ten's decision to postpone the college football season have grown no clearer since it was announced a few weeks ago. Parents of students protested (and Nebraska players actually sued), reports of whether or not there actually was a vote varied greatly, and then Donald Trump called commissioner Kevin Warren today to ask him to reconsider earlier today.
I guess that got the wheels turning because Dan Patrick reports now the Big Ten is aiming for an Oct. 10 start date, with a caveat: updated safety measures and protocols must be agreed to and passed for anything to set in motion. Things changed rather quickly, as Patrick reported recently that Big Ten football by even Thanksgiving was a long shot.
It seems the Big Ten looked around, saw how everybody else was handling this, and decided to pursue the "screw it, let's have football" route. It may be worth noting that, given what we know about coronavirus, the fall is supposed to bring worse tidings in regards to the amount of cases.
It's all just a lot, man. The Big Ten seemed like they made the right call by deciding that football should be taking a backseat to the handling of a global pandemic. But now they've folded after facing mounting public pressure. I love college football as much as the next guy, but at what cost can they put on a season? They appear ready to justify it.
The Big Ten joins the SEC, Big 12, and ACC as the Power Five conferences that will have football. Let's hope it's for better and not worse.