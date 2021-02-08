Local News Interviews Disappointed Chiefs Fan Who is Left With Nothing But His Big Snake
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 7, 2021, 10:59 PM EST
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. ABC Action News was in Tampa to cover all the action outside the stadium. Before the game they had a story about concerns that the game could become a super spreader event. After the game they were out in the streets to talk to the people who weren't wearing masks, including this guy, who brought his snake. And yet that's not the biggest twist in the clip.
You think that the boa constrictor is going to be the big twist but then the guy reveals that he's a Chiefs fan. And all the fans around him who used to think he was so cool, boo him. This is the reason local news is so important.