Big Honking Boat Runs Aground in Detroit River
By Kyle Koster
It is simply the perfect day to explore Detroit's Belle Isle Park with ideal temperatues and the type of blue skies Michiganders have only heard about in legends. And there's a new attraction out there too in the form of an enormous freighter hauling salt that had better have plenty of Snickers on board because they aren't going anywhere for a while.
The United States Coast Guard says the Mark W. Barker freighter lost propulsion and ran aground just feet away from Belle Isle before 8:30 a.m.
This 639-foot beast was no match for the soft freshwater bottom. An unstoppable force has once again thwarted a now immovable object.
On the bright side, there is no damage to the island or the boat's crucial systems and no injuries to report. Thousands of people in the metropolitan Detroit area now have the opportunity to call their friends and ask if they want to play hooky from work and look at a big-ass ship getting owned.
And that's the dream right there, folks.