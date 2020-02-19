Big Baller Brand Back: Heavy on LaVar, Light on Basketballers
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 19 2020
LaVar Ball anounced the return of Big Baller Brand on Wednesday. LaVar and LiAngelo are front and center on the new website - BigBallerBrandinc.com. Notably absent are New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and the youngest Ball brother, LaMelo, a possible top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Without the star power of the kids who are actually in - or will be in - the NBA, this is basically a basketball dad lifestyle brand. Minus the basketball.
It does not appear that the re-branded BBB is selling any $200+ slides, but you can still find $50 t-shirts. Sneakers are $160 and up.
The original BBB website, BigBallerBrand.com, redirects to Alan Foster's personal website. Foster is the former business partner of LaVar and Lonzo Ball. The Balls and Foster are currently suing each other over claims of embezzlement.