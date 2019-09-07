Bianca Andreescu Upsets Serena Williams to Win U.S. Open
By Liam McKeone | Sep 07 2019
Despite being an eight-seed, Serena Williams cruised through the opening matches of this year’s U.S. Open without too much difficulty. But she was unable to finish off the job as 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu upset Williams to win her first-ever U.S. Open.
Williams didn’t look like her usual self throughout this match, but Andreescu had to be basically perfect to pull off this kind of upset, and she did. A remarkable performance by the young Canadian. She was ranked 14th in the world as of last month, and clearly has a bright future ahead of her.
Yet another lesson that nothing is ever certain in sports until the final buzzer, whistle, or set. A great win, and between Andreescu and Coco Gauff, the future is bright for women’s tennis.